Chinese DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles featured in its huge military parade in Beijing on October 1. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Military

China ‘won’t win more respect’ if it expands nuclear arsenal following calls from national media, analyst says

  • Editor of nationalistic tabloid wants Beijing to increase warheads to 1,000, including at least 100 ballistic missiles that can reach US mainland
  • But analyst says argument made by Hu Xijin and others isn’t convincing, and such a move could harm China’s credibility and national interests
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 11:48pm, 11 May, 2020

