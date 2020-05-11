Chinese DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles featured in its huge military parade in Beijing on October 1. Photo: Xinhua
China ‘won’t win more respect’ if it expands nuclear arsenal following calls from national media, analyst says
- Editor of nationalistic tabloid wants Beijing to increase warheads to 1,000, including at least 100 ballistic missiles that can reach US mainland
- But analyst says argument made by Hu Xijin and others isn’t convincing, and such a move could harm China’s credibility and national interests
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles featured in its huge military parade in Beijing on October 1. Photo: Xinhua