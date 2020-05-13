The Chinese navy will conduct 11 weeks of exercises off the coast of northern China from Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s navy gets back on training track with extensive drills
- PLA to make up for lost time with an 11-week exercise off the country’s northern coast
- The Shandong aircraft carrier expected to be put through its paces as pandemic eases
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
