The USS Rafael Peralta is the second US destroyer to be spotted in the Yellow Sea in less than a month. Photo: Twitter
China /  Military

US destroyer spotted off coast of Shanghai as PLA Navy begins 11-week exercise in Yellow Sea

  • America ‘playing with fire’ by allowing warship to sail close to Chinese territory at such a sensitive time, military expert says
  • USS Rafael Peralta is second US destroyer sighted in Yellow Sea in less than a month
Topic |   China’s military
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 11:00pm, 15 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The USS Rafael Peralta is the second US destroyer to be spotted in the Yellow Sea in less than a month. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE