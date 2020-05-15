The USS Rafael Peralta is the second US destroyer to be spotted in the Yellow Sea in less than a month. Photo: Twitter
US destroyer spotted off coast of Shanghai as PLA Navy begins 11-week exercise in Yellow Sea
- America ‘playing with fire’ by allowing warship to sail close to Chinese territory at such a sensitive time, military expert says
- USS Rafael Peralta is second US destroyer sighted in Yellow Sea in less than a month
Topic | China’s military
The USS Rafael Peralta is the second US destroyer to be spotted in the Yellow Sea in less than a month. Photo: Twitter