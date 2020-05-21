The satellite network will help the US intercept weapons launched by China and Russia, a space defence expert says. Photo: AP
US plans satellite network to track hypersonic weapons of China and Russia
- Pentagon agency’s goal is to have 150 interconnected probes operating in low-Earth orbit by 2024
- Chinese space defence expert says it is part of a plan to have thousands monitoring its rivals’ technology
