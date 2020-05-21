The US is set to sell Taiwan 18 heavyweight torpedoes as the self-ruled island looks to upgrade its defence capabilities. Photo: Reuters
US to sell US$180 million worth of submarine-launched torpedoes to Taiwan
- Arms will help island to act as a ‘deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defence’, US state department says
- Announcement comes after Tsai Ing-wen vows to bolster Taiwan’s defence capabilities amid rising tensions with Beijing
Topic | Taiwan
