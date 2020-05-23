Taiwan’s home-grown supersonic Tien Kung-3 ship-to-ship missile. Photo: AFP
China /  Military

Taiwan to fire up missile programme as Tsai puts focus on asymmetric warfare against mainland China

  • Taiwanese missiles are increasing in range and are capable of striking cities in inner China, including strategic targets
  • A boost to the weapons would allow island to brace for the PLA’s first advance before an ally stepped in to help, analyst says
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 6:00pm, 23 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s home-grown supersonic Tien Kung-3 ship-to-ship missile. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE