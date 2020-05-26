China’s People’s Liberation Army has said its Hong Kong garrison will ‘resolutely’ safeguard national security and sovereignty. Photo: Sam Tsang
China /  Military

China’s Hong Kong garrison ‘ready to safeguard national security’ in the city

  • PLA commander says new law will help to crack down on separatist and foreign forces in ‘two sessions’ interview
  • Military has ‘determination, confidence and ability’ to safeguard national security interests and Hong Kong prosperity
Topic |   Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui): All Articles
Catherine Wong
Catherine Wong

Updated: 12:06pm, 26 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s People’s Liberation Army has said its Hong Kong garrison will ‘resolutely’ safeguard national security and sovereignty. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE