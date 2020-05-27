US has intensified its ‘suppression and containment’ of China since start of Covid-19 pandemic, top defence official and PLA general Wei Fenghe says. Photo: AP
China /  Military

Two Sessions 2020: China-US rivalry in ‘high-risk period’, Chinese defence minister says

  • US has intensified its ‘suppression and containment’ of China since start of Covid-19 pandemic, top defence official and PLA general Wei Fenghe says
  • ‘We must strengthen our fighting spirit, be daring to fight and be good at fighting, and use fighting to promote stability,’ he says
Topic |   Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 2:48pm, 27 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US has intensified its ‘suppression and containment’ of China since start of Covid-19 pandemic, top defence official and PLA general Wei Fenghe says. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE