US military aircraft, including RC-135U strategic bombers (pictured), conducted at least nine sorties and patrol operations over the South China Sea in April. Photo: Handout
Beijing’s plans for South China Sea air defence identification zone cover Pratas, Paracel and Spratly islands, PLA source says
- Plans for airspace controls over one of the world’s most disputed waterways have been in the pipeline for a decade, military insider says
- Despite military build-up in region, Beijing remains wary of upsetting US and Southeast Asian neighbours with announcement of ADIZ, experts say
Topic | South China Sea
