The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell transits the Taiwan Strait on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait on Tiananmen Square anniversary

  • Seventh such transit this year by US navy as it continues its active presence in the region
  • Mission comes a day after China’s state television shows Chinese tanks storming beaches in an apparent warning to Taiwan
Teddy Ng
Updated: 12:56pm, 5 Jun, 2020

