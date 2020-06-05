The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell transits the Taiwan Strait on Thursday. Photo: Facebook
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait on Tiananmen Square anniversary
- Seventh such transit this year by US navy as it continues its active presence in the region
- Mission comes a day after China’s state television shows Chinese tanks storming beaches in an apparent warning to Taiwan
