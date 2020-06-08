Chinese soldiers head to the northwest plateau in images of the operation shown on state television. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

China mobilises thousands of troops, armoured vehicles near border with India

  • Soldiers and equipment transported from central province of Hubei to an unspecified location in northwest, according to state media
  • Footage of drill aired the same day top generals from the two sides held talks in a bid to defuse stand-off that began in early May
Topic |   China-India relations
Kinling Lo
Updated: 9:00pm, 8 Jun, 2020

