Xu Qiling, is the new Western Theatre Command chief, overseeing border areas in the Xinjiang and Tibet autonomic regions since last month. Photo: Weibo
China puts rising star in command of forces in border face-off against India
- New commander Xu Qiling is younger than Western Theatre Command predecessor and has experience in four of PLA’s five theatre commands
- As tensions rise over border disputes, both countries build up troops, weapons and training
Topic | China-India border dispute
Xu Qiling, is the new Western Theatre Command chief, overseeing border areas in the Xinjiang and Tibet autonomic regions since last month. Photo: Weibo