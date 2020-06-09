Xu Qiling, is the new Western Theatre Command chief, overseeing border areas in the Xinjiang and Tibet autonomic regions since last month. Photo: Weibo
China puts rising star in command of forces in border face-off against India

  • New commander Xu Qiling is younger than Western Theatre Command predecessor and has experience in four of PLA’s five theatre commands
  • As tensions rise over border disputes, both countries build up troops, weapons and training
Updated: 5:00am, 9 Jun, 2020

