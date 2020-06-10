The flight of a United States C-40A military transport jet over Taiwan may be a test for China, say military observers. Photo: US Navy
Is rare US military flight over Taiwan a sign of more to come?
- US Navy transport jet emits transponder signal, showing China and others its flight over island
- Report that aircraft stopped at Taiwan airbase rejected by island’s defence ministry
Topic | Taiwan
The flight of a United States C-40A military transport jet over Taiwan may be a test for China, say military observers. Photo: US Navy