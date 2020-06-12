Taiwan has test-fired missiles off its east and southern coasts as part of its missile development programme. Photo: CNA
China /  Military

Taiwan fires off missile test as part of asymmetric warfare against mainland China

  • Island fires and intercepts missile as part of four-day test programme
  • Test comes after flights by China and the US have heightened tension in Taiwan Strait this week
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 1:32pm, 12 Jun, 2020

Taiwan
has test-fired missiles off its eastern and southern coasts as part of its missile development programme launched to bolster the self-ruled island’s
asymmetric warfare against mainland China
.

The test took place off the eastern county of Taitung and the Jiupeng military base in the southernmost county of Pingtung Thursday night, according to Taiwan’s defence ministry.

It was part of a four-day programme that would see other missiles tested in coming days, according to the Taiwan Fisheries Agency which publicised notice of the test dates and sites to warn off fishermen operating near the area.

Tensions over the Taiwan Strait are elevating as mainland China, the US and Taiwan have boosted military deployment. On Tuesday, a group of Chinese Sukhoi Su-30 fighter jets flew southwest into Taiwan, several hours after
a US C-40A transport plane made a rare flight into Taiwan
over the southwest coast.

The defence ministry declined to say which type of missiles were tested on Thursday night. It would not confirm or deny that there would be more tests between Friday and Tuesday as the Fisheries Agency had publicised.

The missile developer Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, which test-fired the missiles, also declined to name the missiles, saying the test was in line with the defence ministry’s plan to develop the island’s own weapons.

Local news media quoted unnamed military experts as saying the missiles fired from Pingtung would have been the Tien Kung-3 (Sky Bow-3) 200km-range surface-to-air missile designed to intercept guided missiles coming from mainland China. The Tien Kung-3 successfully intercepted a missile fired from Taitung during the test, they said.

Beijing considers Taiwan a wayward province
that must be returned to the mainland fold, by force if necessary. It has staged a spate of war games around Taiwan to try to intimidate the island and force the island’s president Tsai Ing-wen, of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party to accept the one-China principle, which she has rejected since taking office as president in 2016.

The test came just two months after the island test-fired a Tien Kung-3 and a medium-range Yun Feng (Cloud Peak) land-attack cruise missile between April 5 and April 23 at the Jiupeng military base.

While Tien Kung is able to intercept incoming missiles, Yun Feng, which has a range of 1,500km, is capable of striking targets in inner China, including Beijing, Tianjin in China's north, Nanjing in eastern Jiangsu province, Shanghai in the east and Wuhan, Changsha and the Three Gorges Dam in central China.

