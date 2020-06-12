The missile developer Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology, which test-fired the missiles, also declined to name the missiles, saying the test was in line with the defence ministry’s plan to develop the island’s own weapons.

Local news media quoted unnamed military experts as saying the missiles fired from Pingtung would have been the Tien Kung-3 (Sky Bow-3) 200km-range surface-to-air missile designed to intercept guided missiles coming from mainland China. The Tien Kung-3 successfully intercepted a missile fired from Taitung during the test, they said.

Beijing considers Taiwan a wayward province that must be returned to the mainland fold, by force if necessary. It has staged a spate of war games around Taiwan to try to intimidate the island and force the island’s president Tsai Ing-wen, of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party to accept the one-China principle, which she has rejected since taking office as president in 2016.

The test came just two months after the island test-fired a Tien Kung-3 and a medium-range Yun Feng (Cloud Peak) land-attack cruise missile between April 5 and April 23 at the Jiupeng military base.

