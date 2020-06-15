Subi Reef in the South China Sea is one of several islets that Beijing has transformed in recent years. Photo: AP
China /  Military

South China Sea: Beijing must learn to lead and share in disputed waters, experts say

  • China says its island-building in the Spratlys and other areas will benefit the world, but its closest neighbours are not so sure
  • While use of the so-called public services offered by Beijing has been limited, clashes between fishermen have been steadily rising, academic says
Topic |   South China Sea
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 1:00pm, 15 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Subi Reef in the South China Sea is one of several islets that Beijing has transformed in recent years. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE