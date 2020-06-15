While the number of nuclear warheads in the world has fallen since a count in 2019, China, India, Britain, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea have increased their nuclear weapon stocks. Photo: AFP
China boosts its nuclear arsenal as world’s stockpile shrinks
- China, India and Pakistan are modernising their weapons while Russia and the US shed old nuclear arms, say weapons monitors
- New threats such as chemical and biological weapons emerge, adding to global instability, finds peace research institute
Topic | Defence
While the number of nuclear warheads in the world has fallen since a count in 2019, China, India, Britain, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea have increased their nuclear weapon stocks. Photo: AFP