While the number of nuclear warheads in the world has fallen since a count in 2019, China, India, Britain, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea have increased their nuclear weapon stocks. Photo: AFP
China /  Military

China boosts its nuclear arsenal as world’s stockpile shrinks

  • China, India and Pakistan are modernising their weapons while Russia and the US shed old nuclear arms, say weapons monitors
  • New threats such as chemical and biological weapons emerge, adding to global instability, finds peace research institute
Topic |   Defence
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 7:30pm, 15 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
While the number of nuclear warheads in the world has fallen since a count in 2019, China, India, Britain, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea have increased their nuclear weapon stocks. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE