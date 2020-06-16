The last satellite of the BeiDou-3 network being prepared for launch in Xichang on Monday. Photo: CCTV
Launch of final satellite in China’s BeiDou navigation network delayed

  • Technical problems were discovered with the Long March 3B rocket carrier during a routine pre-launch check
  • The system would reflect ‘the party’s ongoing drive to decouple itself from Western critical technologies,’ analyst says
Kristin Huang
Updated: 1:18pm, 16 Jun, 2020

The last satellite of the BeiDou-3 network being prepared for launch in Xichang on Monday. Photo: CCTV
