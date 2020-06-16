The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt was hit by a coronavirus outbreak in March. Photo: US Navy via AP
China /  Military

China-US close encounters ‘raise conflict risk in South China Sea’

  • Warships from both countries came within 100m of each other in April, Chinese military insider says
  • Washington and Beijing need to find a way to stop such incidents escalating and going out of control, maritime analyst says
Topic |   South China Sea
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 9:28pm, 16 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt was hit by a coronavirus outbreak in March. Photo: US Navy via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE