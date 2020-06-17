The Chinese army has conducted a live-fire drill in Tibet as its tensions with India have escalated following a deadly clash on the disputed Himalayan border, Chinese state media revealed. Photo: Weibo
PLA reveals live-fire drill in eastern Tibet mountains as China-India border dispute claims at least 20 lives

  • Brigade commander says PLA forces developed combined artillery bombardment with precision sniping and overcoming harsh environment
  • China’s military exercise took place more than 1,000km from skirmish site, simulated removing enemy’s fortified positions
Liu Zhen
Updated: 3:24pm, 17 Jun, 2020

