China was the world’s fifth-largest arms importer and exporter in the 2015-19 period. Photo: Reuters
China votes to join Arms Trade Treaty that Donald Trump wants to leave

  • Decision shows Beijing’s determination to support multilateral mechanisms for arms control, analyst says
  • China began legal process to join pact, which sets standards for the sale and transfer of conventional arms, in September
Wendy Wu
Updated: 6:00pm, 21 Jun, 2020

