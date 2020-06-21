China was the world’s fifth-largest arms importer and exporter in the 2015-19 period. Photo: Reuters
China votes to join Arms Trade Treaty that Donald Trump wants to leave
- Decision shows Beijing’s determination to support multilateral mechanisms for arms control, analyst says
- China began legal process to join pact, which sets standards for the sale and transfer of conventional arms, in September
