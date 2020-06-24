Indian army trucks on a highway leading to Ladakh. India has reportedly deployed high altitude warfare forces along the Line of Actual Control in northern India after skirmishes with China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Beijing suffers light casualties in China-India border skirmish but keeps quiet to avoid conflict escalation

  • Chinese soldiers reported to have light injuries from June 15 border fighting in which 20 Indian soldiers died
  • Both countries claim deadly clash took place on their side of Line of Actual Control and accuse each other of breaking agreement
Catherine Wong
Updated: 8:18pm, 24 Jun, 2020

