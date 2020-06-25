There were casualties on both sides when the militaries of China and India clashed this month, but the exchanges did not involve weapons. Photo: AFP
Why are Indian and Chinese soldiers fighting with fists, sticks and rocks?
- The answer lies in a 1996 treaty that so far has prevented the countries’ border dispute turning even more deadly
- But as the two sides mobilise weapons, and after a tense meeting between their militaries, there are signs that the agreement may be a fragile one
Topic | China-India border dispute
There were casualties on both sides when the militaries of China and India clashed this month, but the exchanges did not involve weapons. Photo: AFP