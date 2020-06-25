India was supposed to take delivery of the S-400 missile system by December 2021, but it has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
China /  Military

India seeks to boost air defences to match China amid rising border tensions

  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh used a visit to Moscow to urge Russia to speed up delivery of its S-400 system, which the PLA already has
  • Both sides are building up reinforcements along their disputed frontier in the Himalayas after deadly clash last week
Topic |   China-India border dispute
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 10:00am, 25 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
India was supposed to take delivery of the S-400 missile system by December 2021, but it has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE