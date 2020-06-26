The Chinese military carries out a live-fire drill in Tibet as its tensions with India elevated following a deadly clash on the disputed Himalayan border. Photo: Weibo
China and India flex military muscle near disputed border

  • Satellite images indicate that the People’s Liberation Army has built new bunkers near the site of a deadly clash
  • PLA forces hold live-fire drills in Tibet while India deploys battle tanks close to conflict zone
Topic |   China-India border dispute
Kristin Huang
Updated: 10:23pm, 26 Jun, 2020

