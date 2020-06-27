A squad of MMA fighters will help train border troops in hand-to-hand combat, according to state media. Photo: Weibo
China recruits MMA fighters for Tibet border militia

  • Mixed martial arts exponents to form Plateau Resistance Tibetan Mastiffs squad to help train troops in hand-to-hand combat
  • Announcement comes after deadly skirmish in Himalayas between Indian and Chinese soldiers
Topic |   China-India border dispute
Linda Lew
Updated: 5:00pm, 27 Jun, 2020

