Two Chinese H-6 strategic bombers entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Sunday. Photo: Handout
Taiwan warned against ‘wishful thinking’ that US will come to rescue if China attacks
- Su Chi, former secretary general of the island’s National Security Council, says government should not delude itself over America’s ability or willingness to stop a PLA invasion
- Su says proposed Taiwan Defence Act should not create false hopes because it raises the prospect that the US is no longer able to react effectively
Topic | Taiwan
