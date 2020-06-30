Two Chinese H-6 strategic bombers entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Sunday. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

Taiwan warned against ‘wishful thinking’ that US will come to rescue if China attacks

  • Su Chi, former secretary general of the island’s National Security Council, says government should not delude itself over America’s ability or willingness to stop a PLA invasion
  • Su says proposed Taiwan Defence Act should not create false hopes because it raises the prospect that the US is no longer able to react effectively
Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:24am, 30 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Two Chinese H-6 strategic bombers entered Taiwan’s air defence identification zone on Sunday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE