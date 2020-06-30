Former naval commander Wu Shengli served during a period rapid expansion in the Chinese navy. Photo: Reuters
China’s former navy chief Wu Shengli to face audit
- Assessment comes as Communist Party anti-corruption watchdog introduces rules for mandatory audits of all serving and retired top brass
- Wu was at the helm of the navy during a period of rapid expansion
Topic | China military reform
