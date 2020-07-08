Serbian military gets reconnaissance drones and missiles from China

The value of the deal with China is not known, but Vucic said the weapons were “not expensive” and his country would buy more.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic inspects a new CH-92A drone at a military airbase in Batajnica, near Belgrade. Photo: EPA-EFE

Chinese-made drones have been sent to Africa, the Middle East and neighbouring Pakistan, but this is the first time they have been sold to a European country. The Balkan nation, which was heavily bombed by Nato during the Kosovo war in 1999 and is pushing to join the European Union, is seeking to strengthen ties with China despite unease from Europe.

Advertisement

Jonathan Holslag, a professor of international politics with the Vrije Universiteit Brussel, said the deal showed “the search of countries in Europe’s neighbourhood for alternative partners”.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter Get updates direct to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy

“Arms purchases from China are also a political statement,” Holslag said.

The CH-92A has a surveillance range of 250km and can carry two missiles. Photo: EPA-EFE

have drawn closer during the coronavirus pandemic Belgrade and Beijing, with China sending medical aid and doctors to Serbia in March to help the country tackle the health crisis.

At the time, Vucic referred to an “iron friendship” with Beijing, but he also said Serbia would not choose between China; the EU, its main trading partner; or Russia, a natural Slavic and Orthodox Christian ally.

Hong Kong-based military expert Song Zhongping said Serbia was trying to balance its relations with the three, and that was likely a factor in the Chinese arms deal.

“There is less political inference from the West, as Serbia is not a member of the EU or Nato and it’s relatively neutral with the US,” Song said. “But it’s too early to conclude that China now has an arms market in Europe.”

02:31 The growth of Chinese military power over the past four decades

The deal also sheds light on China’s push to advance its military technology – particularly unmanned systems, where it has emerged as a global front runner.

Advertisement

Both the drones and the missiles were developed by state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, or CASC. The CH-92As are medium-altitude aircraft for reconnaissance and attack operations with a surveillance range of 250km (155 miles). They can carry two missiles, including the FT-8Cs that can reach targets 9km (5.6 miles) away.

With a relatively low price tag, Chinese-made drones are often sold to countries with a low military budget, and its Wing Loong and Caihong (CH) series have become popular exports, particularly to the Middle East and North Africa, according to a report by Washington-based think tank the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

One of China’s latest unmanned aerial vehicles is the strike-capable Caihong 5 (CH-5) Rainbow – another CASC drone that is expected to compete with the American Reaper and Israeli Heron TP.

The CASC builds some of its drones outside China, at facilities in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Myanmar which also serve as sales and service centres for regional buyers.

China is believed to be the second largest arms producer in the world, behind the United States but ahead of Russia, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. But its efforts to export arms have been met with opposition from the West. In 2014, Turkey cancelled a US$4 billion order for a Chinese missile defence system after strong pressure from Washington and Nato.

Purchase the 100+ page China Internet Report 2020 Pro Edition, brought to you by SCMP Research, and enjoy a 30% discount (original price US$400). The report includes deep-dive analysis, trends, and case studies on the 10 most important internet sectors. Now in its 3rd year, this go-to source for understanding China tech also comes with exclusive access to 6 webinars with C-level executives. Offer valid until 31 August 2020. To purchase, please click here , brought to you by SCMP Research, and enjoy a 30% discount (original price US$400). The report includes deep-dive analysis, trends, and case studies on the 10 most important internet sectors. Now in its 3rd year, this go-to source for understanding China tech also comes with exclusive access to 6 webinars with C-level executives. Offer valid until 31 August 2020. To purchase, please