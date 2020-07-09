Walking excavators can be seen in the background of a video showing PLA troops on the Tibetan plateau by the Yarlung Tsangpo River. Photo: Handout
China’s military is using spider excavators to build roads near Indian border
- PLA has brought in the all-terrain machines to speed up construction work in the rugged Himalayan region
- They are seen in the background of a video showing soldiers on the Tibetan plateau released last week
Topic | China-India border dispute
