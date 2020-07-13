AH-64E Apache helicopters take part in a drill over Taichung on July 2 in preparation for the Han Kuang exercise. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s military tests defences against mainland China invasion in annual war games
- Five-day drill began with simulated PLA missile attacks targeting command centres, airports and military bases, source says
- This year’s exercise will see new battalions, reservists and other special forces taking part for the first time amid increasing intimidation from Beijing
Topic | Taiwan
AH-64E Apache helicopters take part in a drill over Taichung on July 2 in preparation for the Han Kuang exercise. Photo: EPA-EFE