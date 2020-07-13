An E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System plane was spotted near the southern Chinese coast on Monday. Photo: US Air ForceAn E-8C Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System plane was spotted near the southern Chinese coast on Monday. Photo: US Air Force
US sends surveillance aircraft to watch Chinese coastline as Taiwan starts major military exercise

  • The E-8C was spotted near the Guangdong coast on Monday as the Taiwanese military started its annual training exercise
  • Latest flight comes as relations between Washington and Beijing continue to deteriorate
Kristin Huang
Updated: 11:25pm, 13 Jul, 2020

