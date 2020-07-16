“Today, on Jianan beach, in addition to the live-fire drills simulating the three forces’ repulsion of the landing operation by the enemy, we have also examined the effectiveness of our combined arms battalions in war operations,” Tsai said.

The Jianan drill simulated repulsion of an enemy from the shore and included F-16 and Ching-kuo fighter jets targeting tanks crossing inland scrub. According to the defence ministry, some 8,000 personnel took part.

Tsai also stressed combat readiness a day earlier when she observed live-fire coastal drills involving the army, the navy and the air force at Jiupeng military base in the south.

On Wednesday, the third day of the exercises, the navy conducted its first torpedo test since 2007, with one of its attack submarines test-firing a SUT heavyweight torpedo at an enemy ship, the ministry said.

rowing pressure from mainland Amid gChina’s People’s Liberation Army, Taiwan’s defence ministry has called on some new participants for this year’s exercise.

In all, 22 new combined arms battalions are in action this year for the first time. Formed in September, they bring together soldiers from infantry and armoured vehicle units, liaison officers from different military branches, snipers and unmanned aerial vehicle and missile operators. The aim is for each battalion to be able to operate independently on the battlefield.

Reserve forces also took part for the first time on Monday, along with special forces from the military, police and coastguard, who simulated rescue of government leaders held hostage by an invading force, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, local news media reported that two mainland Chinese reconnaissance vessels, disguised as civilian vessels, were seen off the east coast of Taiwan on Wednesday during the Jiupeng drill.

Taiwan’s military said it suspected that the two spy ships were collecting intelligence on the weapon systems and missiles used in the simulated a counter-attack of a PLA invasion by sea, according to the semi-official Central News Agency.

Taiwan’s navy later sent a patrol vessel with equipment to block monitoring and deter the two mainland Chinese ships, which eventually left the area, CNA reported.

The weapons fired from the coastal base included the indigenous Hsiung Feng II and III anti-ship missiles and Tien Kung I and III anti-tactical ballistic missiles, and the US-made Harpoon missiles, Patriot PAC-2 missiles, and Standard Missile 1, according to the defence ministry.

The Han Kuang series of exercises will end on Friday to be followed by computer-simulation drills in September.

