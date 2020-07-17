The timelines for such missions are daunting and the countries involved are striving to take best advantage of a one-month window in which Mars and Earth are in ideal alignment on the same side of the sun, minimising travel time and fuel use. Such a window opens only once every 26 months.

the coronavirus outbreak Preparations have also had to continue amid, which in part prompted Europe and Russia to drop their plans to send a life-seeking rover to Mars this summer.

01:28 China completes lander test for 2020 Mars mission

Each spacecraft will travel more than 480 million km (300 million miles) before reaching Mars next February. In the process, they will loop out beyond Earth’s orbit and sync up with Mars’ more distant orbit around the sun.

The US is sending over a car-sized six-wheeled rover named Perseverance to collect rock samples to be returned to Earth for analysis in about a decade. Its launch date has been set for between July 30 and August 15.

The UAE spacecraft, named Amal, or “Hope” in Arabic, is an orbiter built in partnership with the University of Colorado Boulder and is now scheduled to launch from Japan on Monday. It will be the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

Scientists want to know what Mars was like billions of years ago, back when it had water sources that may have supported tiny life forms before turning into the frozen world it is today.

So far, the US has been the only country to successfully put a spacecraft on Mars, doing it eight times. Two Nasa landers are operating there, InSight and Curiosity. Six other spacecraft are exploring the planet from orbit: three US, two European and one from India.

China’s last attempt at a Mars mission in collaboration with Russia ended in failure in 2011. The Chinese space programme’s close military connections and the relative secrecy within which it operates has limited its opportunities for cooperation with those of the US and other countries.

