The specially equipped transport plane was used to airlift a wounded solider to hospital. Photo: XinhuaThe specially equipped transport plane was used to airlift a wounded solider to hospital. Photo: Xinhua
The specially equipped transport plane was used to airlift a wounded solider to hospital. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Military

China seeks to overhaul high-altitude medical support for troops amid border stand-off with India

  • The air force’s specially equipped Y-9 ‘flying hospital’ was deployed for the first time to transfer an injured soldier from a base in Tibet
  • Military sources said the PLA was seeking to improve its medical support in remote mountain regions
Topic |   China military reform
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 11:22pm, 19 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The specially equipped transport plane was used to airlift a wounded solider to hospital. Photo: XinhuaThe specially equipped transport plane was used to airlift a wounded solider to hospital. Photo: Xinhua
The specially equipped transport plane was used to airlift a wounded solider to hospital. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE