The specially equipped transport plane was used to airlift a wounded solider to hospital. Photo: Xinhua
China seeks to overhaul high-altitude medical support for troops amid border stand-off with India
- The air force’s specially equipped Y-9 ‘flying hospital’ was deployed for the first time to transfer an injured soldier from a base in Tibet
- Military sources said the PLA was seeking to improve its medical support in remote mountain regions
Topic | China military reform
