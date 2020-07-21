The PLA’s live-fire drills in the South China Sea on Wednesday and Thursday last week involved JH-7 bombers. Photo: Weibo
South China Sea: Chinese air force ‘sends warning’ to US Navy with live-fire drills
- Military expert says China was sending a message to the US over its recent activities in the area
- The PLA has also sent more fighter jets to its base on disputed Woody Island in the Paracels, according to satellite images
Topic | South China Sea
The PLA’s live-fire drills in the South China Sea on Wednesday and Thursday last week involved JH-7 bombers. Photo: Weibo