The PLA’s live-fire drills in the South China Sea on Wednesday and Thursday last week involved JH-7 bombers. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

South China Sea: Chinese air force ‘sends warning’ to US Navy with live-fire drills

  • Military expert says China was sending a message to the US over its recent activities in the area
  • The PLA has also sent more fighter jets to its base on disputed Woody Island in the Paracels, according to satellite images
Topic |   South China Sea
Minnie Chan
Updated: 9:02pm, 21 Jul, 2020

