A P-8A Poseidon, designed for anti-submarine warfare, is among the US military planes which have been spotted flying close to China’s coast in recent weeks. Photo: APA P-8A Poseidon, designed for anti-submarine warfare, is among the US military planes which have been spotted flying close to China’s coast in recent weeks. Photo: AP
A P-8A Poseidon, designed for anti-submarine warfare, is among the US military planes which have been spotted flying close to China’s coast in recent weeks. Photo: AP
China /  Military

Close encounter between US-China militaries captured by radio amateur

  • Scratchy audio appears to record the moment an American plane is warned by Chinese navy to change course or be intercepted
  • Encounter fuels fears that tensions between the two countries may spark an armed conflict
Topic |   South China Sea
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 9:56am, 24 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A P-8A Poseidon, designed for anti-submarine warfare, is among the US military planes which have been spotted flying close to China’s coast in recent weeks. Photo: APA P-8A Poseidon, designed for anti-submarine warfare, is among the US military planes which have been spotted flying close to China’s coast in recent weeks. Photo: AP
A P-8A Poseidon, designed for anti-submarine warfare, is among the US military planes which have been spotted flying close to China’s coast in recent weeks. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE