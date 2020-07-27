An AG600 Kunlong amphibious aircraft flies over the sea off Qingdao, in Shandong province, on Sunday. The aircraft took off from the sea off Qingdao at 10.18am and completed the test flight after flying for about 31 minutes, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China said. Photo: Xinhua
China’s AG600 amphibious aircraft clears sea trial on its way to being used in emergencies and South China Sea
- After Covid-19 delays, prototype successfully skis along ocean surface and then takes off from the water during trial in Shandong province
- It will be used in China’s emergency response to maritime incidents and natural disasters but could also serve South China Sea ambitions
