The new ships would be a more advanced version of the Type 075 vessels that have yet to enter service. Photo: Weibo
Chinese shipbuilder planning advanced amphibious assault ship
- Plan to use advanced launch system on new landing helicopter deck – known as the Type 076 – would expand marines’ ability to strike targets on land and at sea
- ‘Mini aircraft carrier’ will be fitted with electromagnetic catapult launcher for helicopters and drones
Topic | China's military weapons
