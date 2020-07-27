The new ships would be a more advanced version of the Type 075 vessels that have yet to enter service. Photo: WeiboThe new ships would be a more advanced version of the Type 075 vessels that have yet to enter service. Photo: Weibo
The new ships would be a more advanced version of the Type 075 vessels that have yet to enter service. Photo: Weibo
China /  Military

Chinese shipbuilder planning advanced amphibious assault ship

  • Plan to use advanced launch system on new landing helicopter deck – known as the Type 076 – would expand marines’ ability to strike targets on land and at sea
  • ‘Mini aircraft carrier’ will be fitted with electromagnetic catapult launcher for helicopters and drones
Topic |   China's military weapons
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 11:11pm, 27 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The new ships would be a more advanced version of the Type 075 vessels that have yet to enter service. Photo: WeiboThe new ships would be a more advanced version of the Type 075 vessels that have yet to enter service. Photo: Weibo
The new ships would be a more advanced version of the Type 075 vessels that have yet to enter service. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE