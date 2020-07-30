It is not known which Chinese warships have the new generators installed, but state media suggested they could be used on the Type 055 destroyer. Photo: Reuters
China adds turbo generators to warships to power high-energy weapons, state media says
- Its developer says the 20-megawatt units went into service ‘recently’ but does not specify which ships now have them installed
- They will quadruple power-generating capacity on the vessels, making full electric propulsion possible
