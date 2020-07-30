Chinese H-6 bombers took part in an exercise over the South China Sea, Beijing said on Thursday. Photo: APChinese H-6 bombers took part in an exercise over the South China Sea, Beijing said on Thursday. Photo: AP
US-China relations: PLA bombers carry out ‘attack exercise’ in South China Sea

  • H-6G and H-6J bombers practise nighttime take-offs, set their sights on sea targets, defence ministry says
  • Manoeuvres come just weeks after two US Navy aircraft carrier strike groups conducted drills in the disputed water
Catherine Wong
Updated: 11:00pm, 30 Jul, 2020

Chinese H-6 bombers took part in an exercise over the South China Sea, Beijing said on Thursday. Photo: AP
