Chinese H-6 bombers took part in an exercise over the South China Sea, Beijing said on Thursday. Photo: AP
US-China relations: PLA bombers carry out ‘attack exercise’ in South China Sea
- H-6G and H-6J bombers practise nighttime take-offs, set their sights on sea targets, defence ministry says
- Manoeuvres come just weeks after two US Navy aircraft carrier strike groups conducted drills in the disputed water
Chinese H-6 bombers took part in an exercise over the South China Sea, Beijing said on Thursday. Photo: AP