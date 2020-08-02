The chief designer of the J-20 said the plane was a better match for US fighters. Photo: Xinhua
China’s J-20 carrier-based jet fighter influenced by US – not Soviet – thinking, designer says
- As the race to find the best platform for a modified fighter hots up, designer wins critics’ support by selling the American angle
- PLA Navy ‘should choose a reliable platform that has a long combat range and potential for development … and the best choice is the J-20,’ expert says
