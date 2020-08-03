US Navy personnel on board the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier with the USS Ronald Reagan in the background. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sharp increase in US surveillance of South China Sea observed in July
- Almost twice as many reconnaissance aircraft flew over contested waters last month than in May, think tank says
- Activity suggests Washington is shifting its stance from ‘preventive’ to ‘confrontational’
Topic | South China Sea
US Navy personnel on board the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier with the USS Ronald Reagan in the background. Photo: EPA-EFE