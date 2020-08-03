US Navy personnel on board the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier with the USS Ronald Reagan in the background. Photo: EPA-EFEUS Navy personnel on board the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier with the USS Ronald Reagan in the background. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Navy personnel on board the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier with the USS Ronald Reagan in the background. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Military

Sharp increase in US surveillance of South China Sea observed in July

  • Almost twice as many reconnaissance aircraft flew over contested waters last month than in May, think tank says
  • Activity suggests Washington is shifting its stance from ‘preventive’ to ‘confrontational’
Topic |   South China Sea
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 10:16pm, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US Navy personnel on board the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier with the USS Ronald Reagan in the background. Photo: EPA-EFEUS Navy personnel on board the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier with the USS Ronald Reagan in the background. Photo: EPA-EFE
US Navy personnel on board the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier with the USS Ronald Reagan in the background. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE