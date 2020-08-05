Footage from a PLA landing drill in June. The Chinese military is reportedly planning another large-scale simulated invasion exercise this month. Photo: Handout
Taiwan sends marines to reinforce South China Sea outpost amid reports of major PLA landing drill
- Military source says around 200-strong force has been sent to the Pratas Islands following reports PLA was planning large-scale simulated invasion
- Mainland China has been steadily boosting its presence in the disputed waters, where a number of other countries have claims
