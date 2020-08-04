Scarborough Shoal is the most likely target of a sudden US attack, according to a retired Chinese naval officer. Photo: WikipediaScarborough Shoal is the most likely target of a sudden US attack, according to a retired Chinese naval officer. Photo: Wikipedia
Scarborough Shoal is the most likely target of a sudden US attack, according to a retired Chinese naval officer. Photo: Wikipedia
China /  Military

Could Donald Trump start war with China over Scarborough Shoal to win re-election?

  • Retired Chinese naval officer writes that US president could start conflict in disputed South China Sea to boost approval rating
  • Observers say the idea has little military benefit but increased risk of accidental clashes remains a concern
Topic |   South China Sea
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 8:20pm, 4 Aug, 2020

