Scarborough Shoal is the most likely target of a sudden US attack, according to a retired Chinese naval officer. Photo: Wikipedia
Could Donald Trump start war with China over Scarborough Shoal to win re-election?
- Retired Chinese naval officer writes that US president could start conflict in disputed South China Sea to boost approval rating
- Observers say the idea has little military benefit but increased risk of accidental clashes remains a concern
South China Sea
