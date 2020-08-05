A satellite image shows China’s PLA has deployed many amphibious armoured vehicles to its newly established amphibious combined arms brigades in the Eastern Theatre Command across from Taiwan. Photo: Kanwa Defence Review
China /  Military

Mainland China deploys more amphibious weapons along coast in Taiwan mission

  • Satellite images published in military magazine show Type 05 amphibious vehicles deployed to PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command
  • Armoured fighting vehicles belonging to ground force are capable of speedy landing operations
Taiwan
Minnie Chan
Updated: 8:54pm, 5 Aug, 2020

