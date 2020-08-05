A satellite image shows China’s PLA has deployed many amphibious armoured vehicles to its newly established amphibious combined arms brigades in the Eastern Theatre Command across from Taiwan. Photo: Kanwa Defence Review
Mainland China deploys more amphibious weapons along coast in Taiwan mission
- Satellite images published in military magazine show Type 05 amphibious vehicles deployed to PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command
- Armoured fighting vehicles belonging to ground force are capable of speedy landing operations
Topic | Taiwan
A satellite image shows China’s PLA has deployed many amphibious armoured vehicles to its newly established amphibious combined arms brigades in the Eastern Theatre Command across from Taiwan. Photo: Kanwa Defence Review