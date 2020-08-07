Photos shared online showed the ship emerging from the Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai. Photo: Weibo
Chinese military’s first Type 075 amphibious assault ship begins sea trial
- Videos and photos show the country’s first large landing helicopter dock vessel leaving its shipyard in Shanghai
- Type 075 could improve the navy’s ability to project air and ground forces in small-scale missions
Topic | South China Sea
