US Army Chief of Staff James McConville says he is was making “long-range precision fire” his top priority. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Military

US-China relations: America is looking to outgun PLA in Indo-Pacific, observers say

  • Military chiefs are reviewing their deployments in region to ensure they have sufficient firepower and troops to counter any threat from China, analysts say
  • America ‘worried its fleets will be kicked out of the western Pacific’, naval expert says
Topic |   South China Sea
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 10:00pm, 9 Aug, 2020

