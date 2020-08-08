Drone warfare is taking on an increasing importance for defence forces around the world. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

China’s growing military power may make drone and cruise missile proliferation ‘inevitable’ in Asia-Pacific

  • Hi-tech weapons becoming increasing important as a deterrent, says report by Institute of Strategic Studies
  • South China Sea claimants and other developing countries seeking ways to counter aggression from major powers
Topic |   Defence
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 10:17pm, 8 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Drone warfare is taking on an increasing importance for defence forces around the world. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE