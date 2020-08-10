A J-10 fighter jet. Taiwan says Chinese J-10 and J-11 aircraft crossed the midway line of the Taiwan Strait on Monday, the same day Taiwanese leaders met US health secretary Alex Azar during his controversial visit.
Fighter jets cross a line in Taiwan Strait, says Taipei as it hosts US health official amid rising US-China tension
- Beijing’s deployment of fighter jets is a ‘clear warning’ to Taiwan over US Health Secretary Azar’s visit
- DPP lawmaker says it is time to discuss how China’s military coercion is escalating tension and fuelling instability in the region
