The US E-8C surveillance craft uses a modified commercial airliner airframe. Photo: Handout
US spy planes in South China Sea ‘creating risk’ for civilian aircraft

  • American reconnaissance craft initially identified as commercial airliner until it flew near Guangdong last week, source says
  • Cases of mistaken identity have led to passenger planes being shot down in the past, observers warn
Minnie Chan
Updated: 8:17am, 12 Aug, 2020

