The US E-8C surveillance craft uses a modified commercial airliner airframe. Photo: Handout
US spy planes in South China Sea ‘creating risk’ for civilian aircraft
- American reconnaissance craft initially identified as commercial airliner until it flew near Guangdong last week, source says
- Cases of mistaken identity have led to passenger planes being shot down in the past, observers warn
